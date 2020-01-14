Throwback Tuesday: Natasa Stankovic sizzles in a sexy swimsuit with fiance Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's fiance Natasa Stankovic, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of them. And the picture of the duo, sizzling in swimwear as they flaunt their beach bodies, is setting the internet on fire!

Hardik gave his fans the best New Year's surprise when he announced his engagement to Serbian model, Natasa Stankovic. The couple has since then been the talk of the town. The 'DJ Wale Babu' fame, Natasa took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture with her fiance.

In the picture, the couple can be seen chilling at the beach. Natasa is seen rocking a black leopard print monokini as she flaunts her svelte figure. While, Hardik is matching the hotness quotient with his swim shorts, leaving little to the imagination.