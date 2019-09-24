Salman Khan unveils the new pattern of 'Bigg Boss 13', says the finale will be in 4 weeks

Salman Khan is all set to return with the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss. The launch event took place on Monday, September 23. And interestingly, Salman turned station master and had his set turned into a metro station.

There have been reports that suggested that Bigg Boss 13 will end in 4 weeks. Talking about the celebrity express, Salman Khan said, “Jitni jaldi main idhar aaya hoon, utni hi jaldi season khatam hoga. The finale will be in 4 weeks, but even after that the season will go on for 3 months just like the other seasons, and I will be there with them for 3 months. I don’t know how but I think there was some miscommunication after watching one of the promos.”