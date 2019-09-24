Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' enters in Rs 100 crore club!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s career’s biggest opener 'Dream Girl' has crossed Rs 100-crore mark on its 11th day at the box office. Dream Girl has minted a whopping 100 crore in the second week.

Dream Girl, on the first day of its release minted Rs 10.05 crore. With a great start the film is still running at the same pace.

On its second weekend, the box office collection was Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday (September 21) and Rs 11.05 crore on Sunday (September 22).The total collection was Rs 97.65 crore. On Monday, Dream Girl crossed Rs 100-crore.

Ayushmann took to twitter to share his happiness with fans."#DreamGirl scores a century! Thank you for this love.” he tweeted