Amy Jackson shares the first glimpse of her son 'Andreas'

Earlier yesterday actress and model Amy Jackson shared the good news of arrival of her first baby boy with her fiance. Amy took to Instagram and shared this joyful news among her fans and followers. She uploaded a picture in which she was seen holding the baby in her arms as fiance George planted a kiss on her forehead who named as ‘Andreas’. Amy captioned the image as, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas”
Later Amy also shared the first glimpse of her baby boy Andreas in Instagram boomerang story and captioned it as “Hi World”.
Both Amy and George named their firstborn after the name of George’s father Andreas Panayiotou. Amy who was quite active on social media throughout her pregnancy and flaunts her baby bump and pregnancy glow on internet is very much popular on social media.