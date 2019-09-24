Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 to release a poster every hour!

Akshay Kumar has given multiple blockbusters this year and now, he’s coming back to his ‘ride or die’ genre with Housefull 4. The movie has been in talks for multiple reasons and as usual, this is one of the most awaited multi-starrer comedy films of the year. With an ensemble star cast, Housefull 4 is surely going to make a place in people’s hearts. We even hear that Akshay Kumar will not only rap for the film but will also be seen engaging in a qawwali face-off with none other than Rana Daggubati.

The movie has been raising the anticipation by the minute ever since the news broke out that Akshay Kumar will also be seen playing the role of a 15th-century king. Well, to keep the excitement alive, the makers have decided to release one poster every hour from tomorrow spread across from the years 1419 to 2019. While this has never happened earlier, we can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share the logo and the big news with the caption, “Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow, with one after another poster reveal, every hour from 11 AM! Stay tuned”. Take a look at it.