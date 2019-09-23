Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh look riveting in this new image

Director Milap Zaveri, in an interview, spoke about how he got the inspiration to make this film and especially to make Riteish’s character as a dwarf. Turns out, it was Milap Zaveri who recommended Riteish Deshmukh for the role of the antagonist in Ek Villain. However, he knew he wanted Riteish to be the bad guy in the film but did not want to approach him with something he has already explored in the Mohit Suri directorial. He knew he wanted to take something out of the box for him; something for which he would agree in one go.