Leaked pictures of 'Bigg Boss 13' new eco-friendly house in Mumbai go viral

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss" is returning for a 13th season with a new batch of inmates, who will be staying in a new eco-friendly home spread across 18,500 square feet.

The new house of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is designed by art director-filmmaker Omung Kumar, who revealed that have tried to reduce the use of plastic during the construction.

"We have tried to reduce the use of plastic as much as we could. This is done basically to reduce pollution. We have used more fibre and different plaster of paris (POP).

"Plastic and thermocol was easier, simpler, lighter and cheaper but as Indian citizens we need to think about the larger picture. We used POP and fibre, which is long lasting," Omung said in a group interview here.

Sharing similar views, the makers of the show, Endemole Shine India, said the effort was to become more responsible towards nature.

"We try to eliminate as much plastic as possible. We have also protected the tree, which was already there in the area where we have built the house. It is not a statement that we are trying to make but a policy that we are trying to adopt," Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemole Shine India, said.

The "Bigg Boss" this season has been moved from Lonavala to Filmcity in suburban Mumbai.

Rege insists the change in the location wasn't done for the convenience of Salman, 53.

"Salman never had a problem. This was largely done for the convenience of the team. We were toying with the idea of getting it here and now it has materialised," he added.

One common design across the house is the 'Bigg Boss eye' and faces of various animal etched on the walls.

The entrance will see a 20 feet vertical garden in the shape of a double 'B' while the swimming pool has been built in the shape of an eye, continuing with the general theme of the house of a museum.

"We call it 'Bigg Boss Museum' because it's sober and colourful at the same time. Museum as a concept justifies the interior of the house," Omung said.

The infamous 'Confession Room' has a rustic and mysterious vibe, with the backseat done with mirror work at the borders and hundreds of ropes hanging down.

It took about 500 to 600 workers to build the house in about six months.

The upcoming season will premiere from September 29 on Colors channel.