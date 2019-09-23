Emmy Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

The much awaited Television's biggest award night is here as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Gracing the red carpet were all the stars that we have loved and adored for their charismatic performance on television.
From Chernobyl to Game of Thrones, check out the complete list of winners at Emmys 2019.
Drama Series: Game of Thrones
Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer- Killing Eve
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter- Pose
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage- Game of Thrones
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner- Ozark
Directing for a Drama Series: "Reparations," Ozark - Directed by Jason Bateman
Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong- Succession
Comedy Series: Fleabag
Limited Series: Chernobyl
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams- Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag
Director for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer- Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader- Barry
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag
Outstanding Reality Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette- The Act
Directing for a Limited Series: Johan Renck- Chernobyl
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw- A Very English Scandal
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Craig Mazin- Chernobyl
Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome- When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie: Bandersnatch