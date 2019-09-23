'Chernobyl' wins Outstanding Limited Series at Emmy Awards 2019

HBO's 'Chernobyl' took home the award for the Outstanding Limited Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Earlier, Craig Mazin won the award for best writing whereas Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for Chernobyl.

Chernobyl is a historical drama television miniseries depicting the nuclear disaster of April 1986 and the unprecedented clean up after the incident.

The show features an ensemble cast led by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson.

The series premiered in the United States in the month of May and it ended up receiving nineteen nominations in the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bill Hader won the Best Actor Comedy Series for his portrayal of Barry Berkman in HBO's 'Barry' whereas Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress Comedy Series for 'Fleabag'.

Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein won the Supporting Actor/Actress award for their roles in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

This win was Shalhoub's fourth Emmy award.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards is currently underway and are airing live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.