Prince William was bullied in school over mum Princess Diana's topless photos

Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was teased at school when his mom Princess Diana's topless photos were published in 1996, revealed Vogue publisher Nicholas Coleridge.

In his memoir, 'The Glossy Years', Coleridge wrote that during a lunch conversation, Diana told him that her eldest son William had called her from his boarding school, Eton College, and complained that his classmates teased him over her photos.

"William rang me from Eton. Poor boy, he's only 14. He was upset. He said some of the other boys were teasing him, saying my tits are too small," Diana told Coleridge about the incident in a preview of the book posted by The Times on Sunday, cited Us Weekly.

Coleridge recalled Diana asking his opinion of her decolletage, "I became breathless, and went as red as a guardsman's tunic." However, he reassured her that her breasts were "perfect" and "told her not to worry".

"Thank you, Nicholas. I knew you'd tell me the truth," Diana told Coleridge. "Thank you, I feel better now." Diana passed away in an accident in Paris in 1997 after her car crashed following a high-speed chase by the paparazzi.