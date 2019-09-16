Woman earning Rs 1,500 per month wins Rs 1 Crore on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 11

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 is getting more interesting day by day as this season is getting its second crorepati. The second crorepati will be a woman hails from Amravati town from Andhra Pradesh. The contestant Babita Tade who is a cook by profession earns barely 1500 a month will won a price of Rs 1 crore.

Recently makers of the show dropped the promo of the upcoming episode which shows the life of Babita, who works at a local government school and earns a meagre Rs 1500 per month. She also revealed her desire at the show while talking to Big B that she would like to buy a separate mobile for herself as there is only one mobile in her house for everyone.