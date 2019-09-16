Gave auditions just like a regular struggling actor: Khushali Kumar

Khushali Kumar, daughter of music mogul Gulshan Kumar and sister of T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar and singer Tulsi, is soon going to make an entry in Bollywood. Preferring to make it on her own in the industry, Khushali claims she didn’t receive any helps from her filmy family. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Dahi-Cheeni. What is the film about?

It is a slice-of-life comedy. The film throws light on the problems faced by different societies all over the world. It is based on a true story and is so far away from the pomp and show of Bollywood that it feels like a breath of much needed fresh air. The film has a quirky and a realistic approach.

What’s your character like in the movie? Any special prep you took for it?

As part of my prep, I visited various courtrooms to see how they operate and how a lady lawyer conducts herself in a court. In fact, I met some power-packed lady lawyers and it was a great honour to stand with them. And, I plan to spend more time in various courts to understand their mannerisms and their conduct in the court room. I am sure it will help me prepare for my stint as a lawyer in Dahi Cheeni. Since the film is set in Bhopal, I can’t wait to reach the city and start the shoot. There’s so much to learn from the people, their honesty...glimpses of which you will see in my character.

You are making a debut opposite R Madhavan. How was it working with him?

Like any other artiste I’m very excited for my first film. I have worked very hard for the film...right from auditions to the prep, it’s been a long journey. And, I’m so kicked to start the first schedule of the film very soon. It’s nerve-racking to stand next to Maddy, but I have made up my mind and am ready to go at it in full-throttle. I feel grateful to be given an opportunity to be a part of Dahi Cheeni...couldn’t have asked for a better co-star for my debut film and I can’t wait to learn more from him. The days are definitely tough for me...to even anticipate and meet a great actor like Madhavan. I’ve always been confident whenever I’ve faced the camera before, but this man, he has delivered some iconic hits. However nervous I am, I know I will be a way better actor once I’m through this process with him.

You come from a filmy family. Some would say nepotism played a role in your debut. What would you say to that?

I have been in Mumbai for the last three years. I gave many auditions, went through many readings just like a regular struggling actor. And, I waited for the right script to come my way...which did in the form of Dahi Cheeni. In these three years not even once my brother, Bhushan Kumar, asked me about my plans or tried to offer me any of his films. He is one person who would never call or influence a director or anyone else...that’s a part of his personality which he inherited from my papa, and I respect that. I have got a couple more offers from other production houses and I am of proud of that.

Were you always interested in becoming an actress?

I have always dreamt of being an actress since I was little and nothing has changed. I feel it is an exciting time to be a part of films. We are seeing a surge in content-driven film and I truly feel privileged to work with some of the best cast and crew.

What next after Dahi Cheeni?

I have couple of projects which I am seriously considering.