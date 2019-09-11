Virat Kohli posts a 'hot selfie' laying in bikini clad Anushka Sharma's arms

Despite the gloomy weather in Mumbai, Indian cricket team captain has brought in sunshine, as he posted a selfie with wife Anushka Sharma. The picture shows, Kohli posing with a pout, resting in Anushka's arms, while the latter dons a black bikini with sunglasses and wet hair beach look.
Fans are in awe of this power couple who are often updating their social media accounts with some mushy pictures. Take a look:
In a recent interview Virat opened up about how he met Anushka and that he was nervous and jittery. Talking about both of them are similar, Kohli said, “She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to a certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds."