No, I'm not playing Amrita Pritam: Taapsee Pannu clarifies news on upcoming film

Mumbai: On Tuesday, sections of the entertainment media, mistook Taapsee Pannu's social media post quoting legendary author-poet Amrita Pritam to rashly assume that the actress is set to play Pritam in Anubhav Sinha's underproduction "Thappad". It now turns out Tapsee is not playing Amrita Pritam.

"It's sad that the majority don't bother to read and interpret my Tweet efficiently enough. Nor connect it with what I posted just a day before the post on Amrita Pritam. It's sad that I have to spell it out so obviously to you," the actress exclusively told this journalist.