In Pics: Kriti Sanon spotted at NYFW Coach Spring Summer 2020 Show

New York: Coach announces that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was wardrobed by the brand for her attendance at the Coach Spring 2020 runway show. She met with the brand’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers at the show where he presented his men’s and women’s collection for the brand at the Highline Park in New York City this evening.

Kriti Sanon wore a Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, Printed Prairie Dress and Bianca Sandal with Leather Paillettes.

After the show, Kriti Sanon said, “It was such a surreal experience to watch the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show front row at New York Fashion Week. I’ve always been a fan of their collections especially their leather accessories.”