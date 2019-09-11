Fire breaks out on Mumbai sets of ‘Coolie No 1’ starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1 is being shot in Mumbai’s Filmistan studio at Goregaon. But the movie witnessed a mishap yesterday midnight as a fire broke out on the sets. Around 12 am last night, fire alarm rose on the set, where there were 15 workers on duty, who took care of the incident and called the fire station as well as police to inform on the same.

As per reports, there were no major casualties, also the reason behind this sudden fire is still unknown, and investigation report is awaited. Recently the film crew wrapped their first shoot schedule at Bangkok.

'Coolie No 1' is the remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer and is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani. This movie features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, and is helmed by David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 remake is slated to release on May 1, 2020.