'Dabangg 3' motion poster: Salman Khan to treat fans in 100 days

New Delhi: Salman Khan on Wednesday treated fans with the motion poster of his much-awaited movie 'Dabangg 3'.

In the clip, Salman dons black shirt, paired with denim pants and brown leather shoes. 'Bhai' adds the good-old Chulbul Pandey touch with the masculine moustache and intense look on his face.

While the first poster featured his popular dialogue from the 'Dabangg' series "Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara?", this time Salman twisted it to "Swagat Toh Karo Humara." "Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3," Salman wrote alongside the link of the video.