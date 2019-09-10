19 year-old reaches Rs 1 Crore question on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 11

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is the most watched and loved show on television. Recently the show renewed for its 11th season, and on Monday’s episode a 19 year old boy from Uttar Pradesh made it to the hot seat. Apparently he had to choosen lifeline in the beginning of the game, therefore sustaining for a long time was a surprising outcome.

But during rest of the game, the boy played well, and also made it to the 50 lakh rupees question. As soon as he reached to the 1 crore rupee question the time buzzer went off. Himanshu will continue his game on Tuesday night and it will be engrossing to see whether he will become Crorepati or not. Also if he answers correct then he will be the second contestant to win the 1 Crore rupees.