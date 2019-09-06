Rapper Nicki Minaj says she's retiring from music to have a family

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that she is retiring and wants to have a family.

Minaj, known for tracks like "Anaconda", "Only", and "Starships", took to Twitter to announce her retirement.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it till da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," her tweet read, closing with emojis.