Teachers’ Day 2019: 10 Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Bollywood is also not behind when it comes to portrayal of teacher’s character in movies. There are many Bollywood movies based on the education system, which has prominent storyline based on teacher-student rapport. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, here’s a look at Bollywood actors who essayed the role of inspiring teachers onscreen.

Shah Rukh Khan- Chakh De!

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on screen as a teacher in Bollywood sports drama ‘Chak De! India’ as Kabir Khan, coach of Indian women’s hockey team.

Boman Irani- 3 Idiots

Who will forget this iconic movie’s teacher, who made turned things upside down? Boman Irani portrayed the role of teacher and Principal Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus.

Rishi Kapoor- Student of the Year

Rishi Kapoor played the role of teacher in Dharma production’s movie ‘Student of the Year’ as dean of the school. This film was also the debut film of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Archana Puran Singh- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The very famous SRK and Kajol film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ featured the laughter queen Archana Puran Singh as a literature teacher Ms. Briganza.

Aamir Khan- Tare Zameen Par, Dangal

Mr Perfectionist who is known for his best taste in films and roles, played a teacher not only one but twice on screen. He played an art teacher Nikumbh Sir in Taare Zameen Par and in Dangal as wrestling Coach Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Amitabh Bachchan- Black

Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the role of teacher in movie ‘Black’ with co actress Rani Mukerji. Also he played the role of Principal in Mohabbattein with SRK.

Rani Mukerji- Hitchki

Rani Mukerji became a teacher with a disability, who teaches a bunch of mischievous students with lot of efforts.

Hrithik Roshan- Super 30

The very recent movie of Hrithik Roshan ‘Super 30’ shows the teachers’ journey who taught to underprivileged kids to achieve their dreams. Hrithik played the role of Anand Kumar in this movie which is based on true story.

Shahid Kapoor- Paathshala

Shahhid Kapoor also took the opportunity to take the role of teacher in his movie Paathshala with co actress Ayesha Takia.

Sushmita Sen- Main Hoon Na

2004’s Main Hoon Na is the classic example which one will never forget. The role of hot and sexy Chandani teacher played by Sushmita Sen is the memorable role, which she played with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.