Working with Richa Chadha, Akshaye a learning process: Meera Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra, who will be seen in the upcoming film "Section 375", says her co-actors in the film, Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, helped her become a better performer with valuable suggestions.

"Firstly, our director Ajay Bahl is a great visionary. The way he directs brought out our best performances. I have several scenes with Richa and Akshaye sir, and both of them are so talented! Working with them was a learning experience for me," Meera told IANS.

In the film, Meera is playing a rape victim named Anjali Dangle. Richa essays the public prosecutor fighting Anjali's case while Akshaye is a criminal lawyer.

"Richa and Akshaye sir have proved themselves as actors over the years, and I think I have become a better actor working with them. The film is a courtroom drama and in crucial sequences, both of them helped me to approach the scenes differently. Finally, when I saw the end result, I realised how important those suggestions were," said Meera.

"Section 375" also features Rahul Bhatt, Kumud Mishra and Atul Kulkarni. The film is opens on September 13.