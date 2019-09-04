Watch Shilpa Shetty dance with hubby Raj Kundra, son Viaan during Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and her family bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with pomp and splendour. They took to the streets to dance at Ganesh visarjan.

Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan danced like crazy during visarjan ceremony on Tuesday. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty cheered them on.