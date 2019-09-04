Teachers' Day 2019: If Bollywood actors were teachers, here's what subject they would teach

It's Teachers' Day, and it is high time we thank our favourite Bollywood stars who have always inspired us to be the best version of ourselves through their films. On this occasion, we'd like to give our hardworking teachers a break, and ponder as to what would it be if B-town celebs were to switch careers and enter the field of teaching. Here's what subject they would probably be best at.
Akshay Kumar- History
Akshay Kumar has gradually turned into a historic films ambassador, thanks to an array of projects he has delivered that mostly put historic events on the big screen. Films like Rustom, Airlift, Padman, Kesari are some examples from his list of Filmography.
Tiger Shroff- PT
Physical Training is an equally important subject that has been given more importance off lately. With Fit India Movement, International Yoga Day in trend, we believe our macho man Tiger Shroff would ace at teaching this subject.
Katrina Kaif- English
Since Kat is a British Born, teaching English would be her forte. Even though the actress has aced Hindi in Bollywood, her hold in English is stronger. And let's be honest, our English teachers were really beautiful as well!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas- Geography
There's a reason we call Priyanka Chopra Jonas a global icon. The Desi Girl has gone beyond borders to deliver her talent and with all of her commitments in place, she happens to travel a lot. Considering this as her key element, PC would be the best guide with her knowledge of Geography.
Deepika Padukone- Science
No, we're not stereotyping as all south Indians to be science teachers, but hey who wouldn't want Deepika to be one. She has great amount of knowledge, she is disciplined and makes healthier choices.
Ranveer Singh- Art
Ranveer and Art are like hand in glove. The actor has time and again proved that he is incomparable when it comes to donning colours to their optimum potential. From bold fashion choices, to his funky Instagram account, Bollywood's energetic actor would take art to new heights.
Kangana Ranaut- Mathematics
We agree to the point that not all students love their Math teacher, but they're important for their skills that rules it all. Kangana is considered as Bollywood's loose cannon, but her acting is unbeatable. It is similar to the love hate relationship she maintains with the industry.
Amitabh Bachchan-Hindi
Amitabh Bachchan as Hindi teacher comes without saying. The actor has a strong command over the language, thanks to his father who was a renowned poet. In fact his poems are taught in schools even today.
Madhuri Dixit Nene- Marathi
Bollywood's Marathi mulgi Madhuri Dixit is the right choice for this subject. Her grace, and expressions would be of great help to make this subject fun to learn.
