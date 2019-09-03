I judge my work constantly when it comes to competition: Ragini Khanna

Mumbai: Actress Ragini Khanna, who is currently garnering praise for her recent digital film, "Posham Pa", says her biggest high is to better her game from her last work.

"I am constantly judging my own work and, when it comes to the competition, I only compete with myself. Perhaps that is why I have managed to push my work in a different direction instead of limiting myself to a comfort zone. When I look at the work of my contemporaries, I try to find things that are positive," Ragini told IANS.

Starting her career in 2008 with the show "Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi", Ragini became a household name for role of Suhana in "Sasural Genda Phool". Later, she appeared on several game shows and also worked in the film, "Gurgaon".

She knows the chances of getting stereotyped are high for an actor, but she has her strategy in place. "I know I have to do better than my last work, because that is the way to reach excellence. So whether my work in 'Gurgaon', my TV shows on in 'Posham Pa', I try to do something that is different from what I have done before," said Ragini.

Her latest effort, "Posham Pa", revolves around tthree serial killers, played by Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini. The film, inspired by true incidents, also features Shivani Raghuvanshi and Imaad Shah, and is available for viewing on the OTT platform ZEE5.

While the actress is interested to explore the world of big screen, she finds terms such as 'masala entertainment' funny.

"I found those terms -- 'masala entertainment' and 'commercial potboiler' -- funny. I know that in the traditional term, after watching 'Posham Pa', people would say that I played a negative character in the film.

People would also say that 'Posham Pa' is a dark film and certainly not commercial. But think about it, why do we tell a story? Isn't it to evoke an emotion and engage people? Why would this film not match the definition of entertainment, then?" questioned the actress.

-By Arundhuti Banerjee