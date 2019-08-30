Pornhub releases 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' campaign, and it is not what you think

New Delhi: As the fight against plastic pollution gains momentum, adult film website -- Pornhub -- has opted to tackle the issue in a unique way.
They have started a new campaign in support of which they released a documentary to enlighten masses regarding one of the most pertinent issues of our time -- plastic pollution, which is severely affecting marine biodiversity.
The initiative to save the oceans is started by Ocean Polymers, a non-profit organisation determined to clean oceans and make them plastic-free.
Pornhub, which is helping the NGO with the noble cause, will make a contribution every time someone plays the video on their website.
The one-minute video suitably named as the 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' features a litter-filled beach with a twist of erotism.
Initially drawing the attention of the audience with the sensual shots the video further amazes the audience with horrific plastic pollution spread all over the beach.
Taking to Twitter, Pornhub shared the distinct video with the caption, "To help save our beaches and oceans from pollution, we teamed up with @leolulu_xxx to make the dirtiest porn ever! For each view, we will make a donation to @oceanpolymers." The short film features -- Leolulu, a famous duo of the adult site, whose intimate moments are seemed to be ruined because of the contaminated beach.
"We're dirty here at Pornhub, but that doesn't mean our beaches need to be," said Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub in a statement, reported The Sun.
Further talking about sustainability and the worsening ocean pollution Corey said: "That's why it's imperative that we use our platform to raise awareness and inspire change -- not just for the time being but for generations to come."
