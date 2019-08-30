Kartik Aaryan enjoys delicacies from Lucknow on 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' sets

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The team has been there for close to a month now and are having a great time shooting for the film. Ananya, Kartik, and Bhumi make sure to constantly keep their fans updated on the shenanigans happening on the sets.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan uploaded a picture from the sets of the film where he is enjoying the delicacies of Lucknow in full swing! He posted the picture with the caption, “Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana???? #PatiPatniAurWoh”.

We would totally love to opt for Kartik’s diet for the film.