Sonam Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Sara Ali Khan and other B-town celebs clicked across Mumbai

Among our airport clicks were Yo Yo Honey Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Daisy Shah, Akshay Kumar and others.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs were spotted by our paparazzi as they went about fulfilling their work commitments. Among our airport clicks were Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Daisy Shah, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Laxmi Rai and Elli AvRam.

Vivek Oberoi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Elli AvRam
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Daisy Shah
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aditya Roy Kapur
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Akshay Kumar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Laxmi Rai
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan were present for their upcoming film The Zoya Factor's promotions.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Dulquer Salmaan
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sibling duo Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were snapped outside their Veere, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's residence in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt, and Jackie Shroff were seen as they set off to delhi for promotional events.

Manyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shanya Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also snapped by the shutterbugs.

Shanya Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Anshuka Yoga in Bandra

Rakul Preet Singh
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon spotted at Hinduja hospital in Khar.

Raveena Tandon
Photo by Viral Bhayani

