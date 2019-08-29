Shilpa Shetty proud to be part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' Committee

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has always promoted a healthy lifestyle over everything else.

Apart from urging fans to have a cheat meal every Sunday, Shilpa religiously practices yoga. The actor also went on to release a series of videos on her YouTube channel to make practicing yoga at home easy and accessible for her followers.

Shilpa, who is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Committee, feels proud of the campaign.

Expressing her happiness over the Fit India Movement, she said, "I am very happy that I am a part of the committee. I have been told to provide some tips to the people, so I will try to do my best." On being asked how technology has impacted the lifestyle of people these days, she said, one should know where to put a stop.

"I think technology is a good thing but you should know where to cut it off, detoxes are very important in today's time and age," she said.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, PM Modi launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital, to urge the citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle. Shilpa also joined the PM for the initiative to urge her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

For the launch, Shilpa opted for a gorgeous rani pink saree that she teamed with a stunning indigo blue blouse and jhumkas. Shilpa rounded off her look with bangles, side partitioned hair and opted for minimal makeup.

The actor has time and again promoted a healthy lifestyle as well as balanced diets. However, Shilpa goes all out for her Sunday binge, where she eats a heavy meal on her cheat day.

On the work front, the actor is all set to make her comeback in films after a hiatus of 13 years with 'Nikamma'.

Earlier in the day, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated the Prime Minister and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement' to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy.

In a congratulatory tweet, KJo wrote, "Congratulations to our honourable PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement." Echoing similar sentiments, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, said, "Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement." 'Fit India movement', was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day -- the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor try to inspire people by sharing their workout videos or pictures on social media platforms.

This is not the first time that the Modi government has launched a fitness campaign. It was Prime Minister who, through the United Nations as a forum, urged the world to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. The government last year had come up with #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign in which people from all walks of life participated by sharing their exercise regimes.