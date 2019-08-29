National Sports Day 2019: 10 Upcoming Bollywood sports dramas packed with adrenaline

While the nation celebrates National Sports Day with the Fit India Movement, Bollywood has also doing its part to influence sports and its perspective in society. 2020 will see the Tokyo Olympics and with it will come a wave of sports biopics. Big productions houses and actors are currently shooting for the anticipated releases like 83, Maidaan and more. We will also see more female leads coming forth with biopic then earlier.

Here are some of the biggest releases coming out next year

Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha is inspired from the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari described the film as a story that follows her triumphs, struggle and overcoming of stereotypes and reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful.

Maidaan based on the golden era of Indian Football team (1952-1962) stars Ajay Devgn and Keerthi Suresh. The film’s first poster was recently shared by the makers, produced by Bonnie Kapoor the film will release in mid-2020.