National Sports Day 2019: 10 Upcoming Bollywood sports dramas packed with adrenaline

While the nation celebrates National Sports Day with the Fit India Movement, Bollywood has also doing its part to influence sports and its perspective in society. 2020 will see the Tokyo Olympics and with it will come a wave of sports biopics. Big productions houses and actors are currently shooting for the anticipated releases like 83, Maidaan and more. We will also see more female leads coming forth with biopic then earlier.
Here are some of the biggest releases coming out next year
Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha is inspired from the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari described the film as a story that follows her triumphs, struggle and overcoming of stereotypes and reflecting upon the importance of love and family support in order to become successful.
Maidaan based on the golden era of Indian Football team (1952-1962) stars Ajay Devgn and Keerthi Suresh. The film’s first poster was recently shared by the makers, produced by Bonnie Kapoor the film will release in mid-2020.
83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was announced in 2017 and since has been the biggest anticipated biopic set to release in April 2020. The film will document India’s iconic World cup win in 1983 against West Indies. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone and many more.
Saandh Ki Aakh centers a very unusual sport. The lead actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as the Award winner Shooter Dadis. India’s sharp shooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law, Prakashi Tomar are known as the world’s oldest sharpshooters. The film is set to release in October 2019.
Boxer Dingko Singh’s story is also set to hit the big screen with Shahid Kapoor, the film follows his journey as he wins Asian Games Gold in the 1998 Bangkok Games. Ngangom Dingko Singh, also known as 'Dingko Singh' is an Indian Naval Boxer and has been considered to be one of the most outstanding boxers India has ever produced.
India’s premier batter Mithali Raj is the next female athlete to appear on screen with Taapsee Pannu portraying her role. Taapsee earlier was seen as a hockey player in the sport biopic Soorma with the lead as, Diljit Dosanjh.
After Shraddha Kapoor’s exit from Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Parineeti Chopra started training for the same with the badminton champ. Titled 'Saina', the film will be directed by Amol Gupte will release in 2020.
Deepa Malik who is the first Indian woman to win a Medal at the Paralympics will also be inspiring many through her story. Sonkashi Sinha has been speculated to play her role as Taapsee will be shooting for Mithali Raj’s biopic.
Sushant Singh Rajput is rumoured to play the Paralympian Murlikant Petkar. Petkar has been an all-rounder in sports as he made his career out of swimming after being in the boxing ring.
Lastly Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will work together for the first time in the Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. While the film has been announced while ago the makers are still working on the film, with an unset release date.
