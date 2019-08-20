Entertainment

12 Years of Dil Mil Gaye: Here’s how the teenage fandom stars look now

By FPJ Web Desk

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget starrer ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ was an Indian Medical romance drama.

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget starrer ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ was an Indian Medical romance drama which was aired on start one for almost 3 years from 2007 to 2010. This was the sequel of another hit medical drama ‘Sanjivani - A Medical Boon’. This show carried the legacy of Sanjivani.

The show focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr. Armaan Malik, portrayed by Karan Singh Grover and Dr. Riddhima Gupta by Jennifer Winget and originally played by Shilpa Anand.

Today ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ completed 12 years and show’s fans are reminiscing those days and collecting the memories of shows. But we all would love to see how the star cast of Dil Mil Gaye is upto. Let’s take a look at pictures of Dr Armaan Malik, Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Dr. Shashank Gupta and others.

Dr Armaan Malik aka Karan Singh Grover

Dr. Riddhima Gupta aka Shilpa Anand/Sukirti Kandpal/Jennifer Winget

Dr. Shashank Gupta aka Mohnish Bahl

Dr. Muskaan Chadda aka Drashti Dhami

Dr. Siddhant Modi aka Karan Wahi

Dr. Atul Joshi aka Pankit Thakker

Dr. Anjali Gupta aka Sunaina Gulia

Dr. Kirti Mehra aka Sonia Singh

Dr. Shubhankar Rai aka Ayaz Khan

