12 Years of Dil Mil Gaye: Here’s how the teenage fandom stars look now

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget starrer ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ was an Indian Medical romance drama which was aired on start one for almost 3 years from 2007 to 2010. This was the sequel of another hit medical drama ‘Sanjivani - A Medical Boon’. This show carried the legacy of Sanjivani.
The show focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr. Armaan Malik, portrayed by Karan Singh Grover and Dr. Riddhima Gupta by Jennifer Winget and originally played by Shilpa Anand.
Today ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ completed 12 years and show’s fans are reminiscing those days and collecting the memories of shows. But we all would love to see how the star cast of Dil Mil Gaye is upto. Let’s take a look at pictures of Dr Armaan Malik, Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Dr. Shashank Gupta and others.
Dr Armaan Malik aka Karan Singh Grover
Dr. Riddhima Gupta aka Shilpa Anand/Sukirti Kandpal/Jennifer Winget
Dr. Shashank Gupta aka Mohnish Bahl
Dr. Muskaan Chadda aka Drashti Dhami
Dr. Siddhant Modi aka Karan Wahi
Dr. Atul Joshi aka Pankit Thakker
Dr. Anjali Gupta aka Sunaina Gulia
Dr. Kirti Mehra aka Sonia Singh
Dr. Shubhankar Rai aka Ayaz Khan
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)