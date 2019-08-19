Diana Penty to walk for Ridhi Mehra at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Mumbai: Diana Penty is set to walk the ramp for Delhi-based fashion couturier Ridhi Mehra at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Ridhi will showcase her latest collection 'An Ode to Heirlooms' on the third day of the fashion gala.

Diana said she is a fan of the designer's garments which strike the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

"I am super excited to walk for Ridhi Mehra for Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019 for her stunning collection, An Ode to Heirlooms. Her outfits are comfortable yet stylish, and are the perfect balance of traditional and contemporary," the actor said in a statement.

Ridhi said she is looking forward to returning to the LFW.

"This season the collection is an opulent take on the rich and traditional culture of India and I am absolutely sure Diana is going to look gorgeous in our showstopper outfit," the designer said.

Her new collection has a contemporary twist, showcasing the Indian sophistication, that celebrates intricate craftsmanship of different cultural aesthetics to personify opulence and elegance.