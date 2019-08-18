'Superhuman' Tiger Shroff stuns fans as he deadlifts 200 kg; watch video

Mumbai: Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff on Sunday stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg.

Tiger, who is known for his love for fitness, took to his Instagram to upload a video, where he is seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym.

"Its been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human," he captioned the video.ti