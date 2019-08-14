Kareena to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will walk the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika's on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The collection plays around the beauty giant's statement about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips.

"This time, I'm especially excited about the theme for the season, #FreeYourLips. It's not just about beauty but symbolises lightness and energy and is all about not letting anything weigh you down. Their style is very glam and fluid, and I love how they have interpreted #FreeYourLips and can't wait for everyone to see their vision on the Finale runway. This theme has inspired the new Matte Revolution lipsticks which I love and also Gauri & Nainika's collection," Kareena, who is also the brand ambassador for Lakme, said in a statement.

She added that the fashion week is very close to her heart as her association with the brand goes way back. The collection of Gauri and Nainika draws inspiration from the "power dressing of the 80s to the golden era, reflecting styles which are fun, free and light", the fashion designers had earlier said. The show is scheduled on August 25 at the monumental venue of Richardson & Cruddas here.