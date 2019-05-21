20 years of ‘Sooryavansham’: Twitter features best of Amitabh Bachchan in a meme frenzy

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham a classic of its time and even today marks 20 years of its release. In celebration of the two decades, Twitter shared the best memes that are relatable even today.

The film didn’t managed to make much at the box office but was much appreciated over the years. Thanks to its repetitive telecast on Sony Set Max. The film was an official remake of the Tamil film Suryavamsam, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a dual role as father and son. It follows the story of an estranged relationship within a father and son, while Bhanupratap Singh doesn’t appreciate his son, Heera he longs for his father’s love.

The picture perfect ending has been loved by fans for 20 years and has become a favourite for meme creators. Check out the best 20 years celebration memes of Sooryavansham.



