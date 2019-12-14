18 years of 'K3G': Netizens can't stop gushing about KJo's most 'iconic' film

'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one of the most iconic family-romantic multi-starrer drama made by Karan Johar. Even after eighteen years of it's release, fans can't stop talking about the movie, its dialogs, scenes, songs and one of the most iconic on-screen pairs Bollywood has ever seen.
From Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie has one of the best romantic scenes a movie could have.
Talking about the on-screen couples, the major roles in the movie were played by everyone's favorite jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Well, who can forget the most romantic song of the year 'Suraj Hua Madham'?
Remembering the day, Karan took to his social media handles and penned down his feelings about completing 18 years of 'K3G'. He shared a nostalgic video of most memorable scenes from the movie and said "A film that I have so many indelible memories of...a cast that I am eternally grateful to...a crew that worked like family ....#K3G lives on and I have you to thank for that ...."
Not only him, but the fans also open their hearts out about the film and shared their favorite scenes, songs and moments from the film.
Sharing the emotional scene where Jaya and SRK re-unite at the mall, one of the fans wrote "Many scenes come and go but this scene from the movie has everything in it which a movie has."
Another fan wrote "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ is one my most indulged guilty pleasures of all time a part from vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup.."
While it may be guilty pleasure for some fans, the classic family drama definitely has a cult fan following. Check out all the appreciation tweets here:
A movie full of emotions, dance numbers, sad numbers and our favorite actors, 'K3G' was here to stay and has been living in the hearts of the fans. Released in 2001, the movie entered the 100 crore club even when it wasn't a thing.
