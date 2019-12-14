18 years of 'K3G': Netizens can't stop gushing about KJo's most 'iconic' film

'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one of the most iconic family-romantic multi-starrer drama made by Karan Johar. Even after eighteen years of it's release, fans can't stop talking about the movie, its dialogs, scenes, songs and one of the most iconic on-screen pairs Bollywood has ever seen.

From Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie has one of the best romantic scenes a movie could have.

Talking about the on-screen couples, the major roles in the movie were played by everyone's favorite jodi Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Well, who can forget the most romantic song of the year 'Suraj Hua Madham'?