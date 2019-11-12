15YearsOfEternalVeerZaara trends as fans get nostalgic over Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s romantic saga

Veer-Zaara is a popular 2004 romantic drama film directed and co-produced by Yash Chopra with his son Aditya Chopra. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the film revolves around cross-border love. It delves into the lives of Veer, an Indian Air Force pilot who falls in love with Zaara, a Pakistani woman hailing from a rich political family of Lahore.

The narrative takes dramatic turns when Veer learns that Zaara loves him, and quits his job to go to Pakistan, where he is imprisoned on false charges. Years later, a young Pakistani lawyer essayed by Rani Mukerji finds Veer in prison and upon listening to his story, tries to free him.

On its completion of fifteen years, fans have flooded social media with posts appreciating this timeless celluloid.