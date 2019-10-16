10 Years of 'All The Best': Ajay Devgn reminisces all the fun and laughter

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s All The Best. The movie surely tickled all the funny bones and is still one of the funniest movies. All The Best also starred Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Mughda Godse among the others.

Marking 10 years of its release, Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a compilation of all his funny scenes in the movie. As of now, Ajay Devgn is in Hyderabad shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where he will be making a cameo with Ranveer Singh for an epic climax. Take a look at the video he shared.