'10 Baar Request...': Virat Kohli Gets Irked, Strictly Asks Paps To NOT Click Anushka Sharma, Kids At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)

Actress Anushka Sharma and Team India cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the late hours of Saturday, and they were accompanied by their kids, Vamika and Akaay. However, the latter strictly instructed the paps to not click his wife and children, and in return, he himself posed extra for the paps.

A video has now gone viral in which Kohli can be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport along with his family, but as soon as they spotted the paps, Anushka and the kids quickly entered the airport from the other side. In the meantime, Virat tried to distract the paps, and he even looked agitated as the shutterbugs hounded him for photos and also tried to click Anushka and the children.

"Udhar camera nahi karneka. Main 10 baar request kar raha hoon, uss taraf camera nahi karna," a visibly irked Virat told the paps. As a barter, he dropped his bags in a corner and posed for the cameras alone, and even clicked photos with his fans.

Anushka and Virat have a strict no-photos policy for their kids, Vamika and Akaay. While daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021, they welcomed son Akaay in February this year, and the parents have not revealed the faces of their kids yet.

Not just that, but the family has also now shifted base to London to give their children a "normal upbringing". While Vamika was born in Mumbai, Akaay was born in London itself.

On the work front, Anushka's last film, Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic of Team India cricketer Jhulan Goswami, has not released in theatres yet despite the shoot being completed over two years ago. There has been no update on the film and the actress has also not signed any new film in Bollywood.

As for Virat, after a disappointing show during the India vs New Zealand Test series at home, the former Team India skipper is now expected to salvage some of the hurt in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, starting November 22.