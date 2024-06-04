Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Harish Chandra Meena From INC Leads In The Constituency

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur: Harish Chandra Meena from INC and are the 2 key candidates from the South Delhi constituency. Sahiram Pehelwan is part of INDI alliance, therefore has INC backing as well. The South Delhi constituency voted __ % on 25th May 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, we will be updating the same.

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (BJP) and Harish Chandra Meena (INC) | FPJ

Previous election results

The parliamentary constituency has been formed in 2008 after combining a few parts of Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts. Lok Sabha elections were held here for the first time in 2009.

Previous Results of Tonk-Sawai Constituency | FPJ

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria secured victory with 6,44,319 votes, defeating Congresss Namo Narayan Meena by a huge margin of 1,11,291 votes. Jaunapuria had received 5,33,028 votes. In 2014 too BJPs Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had emerged victorious, defeating Congress Mohammad Azharuddin by a margin of 1,33,506 votes. Jaunapuria had secured 5,48,637 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

2009 was a close contest in which INC's Namo Narain Meena had clinched victory over BJP's Manvendra Singh by a margin of just 317 votes. Namo Narain Meena had secured 3,75,572 votes in 2009.