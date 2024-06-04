 Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Harish Chandra Meena From INC Leads In The Constituency
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Harish Chandra Meena leads in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur get live cover from June 4th 2024 - winner, vote share, votes

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (BJP) and Harish Chandra Meena (INC)

Previous election results

The parliamentary constituency has been formed in 2008 after combining a few parts of Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts. Lok Sabha elections were held here for the first time in 2009.

Previous Results of Tonk-Sawai Constituency

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria secured victory with 6,44,319 votes, defeating Congresss Namo Narayan Meena by a huge margin of 1,11,291 votes. Jaunapuria had received 5,33,028 votes. In 2014 too BJPs Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had emerged victorious, defeating Congress Mohammad Azharuddin by a margin of 1,33,506 votes. Jaunapuria had secured 5,48,637 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

article-image

2009 was a close contest in which INC's Namo Narain Meena had clinched victory over BJP's Manvendra Singh by a margin of just 317 votes. Namo Narain Meena had secured 3,75,572 votes in 2009.

