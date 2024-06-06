Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Two Independent Candidates Reshape Political Landscape In The State

Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa | | X (Twitter)

After much anticipation, the Lok Sabha results revealed more twists and turns than expected. The BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc revived themselves with a strong showing, securing 234 seats in the general elections.

In a major twist, Amritpal Singh, a self-styled radical Sikh preacher and Khalistani activist, won as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab. Additionally, in Punjab’s Faridkot, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of Beant Singh, one of the two guards who assassinated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, secured a victory in this parliamentary seat. These outcomes have raised significant concerns and ambiguity about the resurgence of the Khalistani movement in Punjab.

In Punjab's general elections, out of a total of 13 seats, the Congress party secured 7 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party, despite being part of the INDIA bloc but choosing to contest against the Congress in Punjab, won 3 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal party secured one seat, and the remaining two seats were won by independent candidates Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa.

Amritpal Singh won with a staggering 4,04,430 votes in the Khadoor Sahib constituency, leaving the Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira as the runner-up with 2,07,310 votes. In the Faridkot constituency, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa defeated the Aam Aadmi Party's Karamjit Singh Anmol, securing 2,98,062 votes.

Amritpal Singh, who did not even set foot in Khadoor Sahib due to his arrest on multiple criminal charges—including spreading disharmony among classes, attempted murder, attacks on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants—is currently in jail in Assam. He was charged under the National Security Act (NSA) a year ago and was arrested in Moga’s Rode village, the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the militant leader killed in 1984. Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 last year after a month-long manhunt. He gained fame when he was appointed head of 'Waris Pathan De,' an organisation established by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal's supporters praised him for his efforts to steer them away from drugs, a major issue in Punjab. He gained significant support from the youth, particularly for these initiatives.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (Amritsar) party supported him and, consequently, did not field any candidate in the Khadoor Sahib seat.

To lead his poll campaign, Paramjit Kaur, the wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, took charge. She had also contested and lost the Khadoor Sahib seat in the 2019 general elections.

On the other hand, Sarabjeet Singh, the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, won this election with a significant margin of 70,053 votes.

Khalsa’s Poll campaign surrounded around 2015 Sikh Sacrilege incidents where the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib was desecrated, sparking protests and causing the death of two protesters in Faridkot. The issue of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ who were the sikh prisoners who completed their jail terms was also around Khalsa’s poll issue. Issues like river water, farmers demand and MSP were also a key poll campaign by Khalsa.

Khalsa’s mother Bimal Kaur was an MP from the Ropar seat in 1989.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa had previously contested in several elections. In the 2004 general elections, he lost from the Bhatinda Seat while campaigning under the SAD (Amritsar) party. In 2007, he once again faced defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls, this time from the Bhadaur seat in Barnala. His last unsuccessful election was in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, where he contested under the BSP's ticket.

In the last election, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' Jasbir Singh Gill emerged victorious, securing 4,59,710 votes.