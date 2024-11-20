Maharashtra Elections 2024: Chandivali Congress MLA Seeks FIR Against CM Eknath Shinde, MLA Dilip Lande For Holding Road Show On Polling Day

Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde greets citizens on polling day | Screen grab from X video/ @NiyatiObhan

Chandivali's Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan demanded an FIR against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for holding a road show in the constituency on the polling day. The candidate wrote to the Election Commission alleging that the CM visited Kurla’s Kajupada area and held a road show along with Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Lande.

Chandivali constituency saw a high magnitude drama as the polling day was reaching its end when Khan reached Sakinaka police station to get an FIR registered against CM Shinde. He alleged that Shinde visited his constituency at 3.08pm and held a road show along with Lande from Kajupada Ghas Compound to St. Jude High School.

Until late evening the Saki Naka police had booked Shinde and Lande or had not carried any legal action. However, Khan wrote a letter to the ECI commissioner and state election commissioner through his chief polling agent Ganesh Chavan.

In the complaint, Khan alleged that Shinde and Lande were canvassing and appealing votes for votes by engaging with local voters and party workers. He raised concerns that this act violated the model code of conduct as candidates are prohibited from entering constituencies other than their own, within 48 hours prior of the polling day.

“This unauthorised presence raises serious concerns about potential undue influence and disruption to the free and fair election process. It is an attempt to sway voters in violation of the electoral norms designed to ensure impartiality,” stated the complaint.

Khan urged the Returning Officer of Chandivali constituency to direct the Saki Naka police to register an FIR against Shinde and Lande under Section 171 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 126 of The representation of Peoples Act for unauthorised entry and violation of model code of conduct.

Chandivali constituency, which has varied demographics of upscale locality like the Hiranandani Gardens and slum area in Kurla, saw a cut-throat fight between Shiv Sena’s incumbent MLA Dilip Lande and Congress’ Arif Naseem Khan. While the incumbent MLA had allegations of a Pressure Cooker Scam and multiple violations of model code of conduct, the constituency recorded only 50.07% turnout. In 2019, Lande had defeated Khan by a mere 409 votes.

Notably, the Sakinaka police booked Shiv Sena workers Salil Shaikh and Prashant Baramatikar, and a concerned person of Hindustan Co. Op. Bank Jarimari branch after complaints were raised that the duo was distributing cash to voters inside the bank. However, the police have registered an FIR for disobeying public servant's order due to lack of evidence.

In a seperate complaint to the Election Commission, Congress workers have alleged that Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Lande and party workers distributed t-shirts with the text 'Katoge To Batoge' printed on the eve of polling.