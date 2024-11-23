 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Turnout Increases In Ministerial Constituencies, Highest Recorded In Patan And Kagal
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Turnout Increases In Ministerial Constituencies, Highest Recorded In Patan And Kagal

While voter turnout increased in constituencies represented by eight senior ministers, it decreased in two constituencies.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | SALMAN ANSARI

The highest voter turnout of 66.05% recorded in the state assembly polls has shown significant increases in constituencies led by members of the Mahayuti government. While voter turnout increased in constituencies represented by eight senior ministers, it decreased in two constituencies.

The highest 16.3% increase was seen in Patan, the constituency represented by the state excise minister Shambhuraj Desai. Here 73.25% voting is registered. He is followed by the revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil with a 10.8% increase at 74.52% in Shirdi, compared to the last election that took place in 2019.

Yevla (dist Nashik) constituency represented by the food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal has witnessed turnout increased by 8.7%. Here 74.05% votes have been polled. Kopri-Pachpakhadi, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has seen total turnout 59.85%, which is up by 3.6%.

Among the ministers, the Kagal constituency represented by Hasan Mushrif has seen the highest turnout of 81.72%.

