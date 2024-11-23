Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Turnout Increases In Ministerial Constituencies, Highest Recorded In Patan And Kagal

Representational Image | SALMAN ANSARI

The highest voter turnout of 66.05% recorded in the state assembly polls has shown significant increases in constituencies led by members of the Mahayuti government. While voter turnout increased in constituencies represented by eight senior ministers, it decreased in two constituencies.

The highest 16.3% increase was seen in Patan, the constituency represented by the state excise minister Shambhuraj Desai. Here 73.25% voting is registered. He is followed by the revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil with a 10.8% increase at 74.52% in Shirdi, compared to the last election that took place in 2019.

Yevla (dist Nashik) constituency represented by the food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal has witnessed turnout increased by 8.7%. Here 74.05% votes have been polled. Kopri-Pachpakhadi, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has seen total turnout 59.85%, which is up by 3.6%.

At Baramati, the constituency represented by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the total turnout was 71.03%, 1.6% higher compared to the last election. The Nagpur South West South West Constituency represented by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has seen percentage going up by a modest 1.6% totalling 54.49%.

Among the ministers, the Kagal constituency represented by Hasan Mushrif has seen the highest turnout of 81.72%.