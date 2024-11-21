Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bhandup Sees Notably Higher Voter Turnout of 60%, While Mumbai's Overall Participation Was Low

Maharashtra Votes | File Photo

While voter turnout in Mumbai for the state assembly election was generally low, Bhandup West, part of the Mumbai North East constituency, saw notably higher participation. This constituency has been at the center of intense political attention due to the high-stakes battle between both factions of Shiv Sena-sitting MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), Ramesh Korgaonkar, and former MLA from Shiv Sena (Shinde), Ashok Patil.

The Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency comprises six state assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. On election day, voter turnout was notably higher, with long queues seen outside polling centers in the Bhandup area, particularly in Sonapur and Tembipada. Bhandup has long been a stronghold of Shiv Sena, primarily due to its Marathi-speaking voter base. Following the division of Shiv Sena in 2022, Bhandup West will witness its first direct contest between the two factions of the party. Besides this, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's candidate, Shirish Sawant, is in the race, which could split the Marathi votes. To secure victory, party workers from both factions were seen actively encouraging voters to go to the polls, ensuring strong engagement from the local community.

The voter turnout in Bhandup constituency saw a significant increase during the election day. Starting at 7 PM, initial enthusiasm led to more than 10% turnout in the first two hours. This momentum was maintained through the early afternoon, with first-time voters and senior citizens actively participating. However, turnout slowed during the midday hours due to the intense heat, with voter participation remaining between 38% to 48%. After 3 PM, there was a noticeable surge in enthusiasm, especially in areas like Sarvoday Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Subhas Nagar, where voters started coming out in greater numbers. By 5 PM, the voters turnout reached 60%, showing a marked increase compared to previous elections in the constituency.

Voters turnout:

Mumbai North East

Voting percentage till 5pm

155 Mulund 52.2

156 Vikhroli 53

157 Bhandup (West) 60.18

169 Ghatkopar (West) 56.36

170 Ghatkopar (East) 51.67

171 Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar 47.46