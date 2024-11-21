Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Airoli Independent Candidate Booked For Attempt To Murder After Poll Booth Assault On BJP Leader's Son

Airoli Independent Candidate Ankush Kadam (Left), Son of former BJP corporator Shankar More (Right) | Instagram/ File

An independent candidate from Airoli Constituency contesting for state assembly has been booked by Koparkhairane police under the charge of attempt to murder for severely injuring son of a former BJP corporator. Ankush Kadam, who represents Maharashtra Swarajya Party for Airoli Constituency has been alleged along with other odd 30 men for creating a ruckus at a polling booth of Koparkhairane and assaulting Jayesh More (28).

According to the complainant, brother of More, Rohit (30), Kadam violated the model code of conduct by leading a large group of supporters to a booth managed by the complainant, who is the son of former BJP corporator Shankar More. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm, during the ongoing state assembly election.

The case has been registered under sections 109, 179(1), 189(2), 190, 223 of the BNS along with sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Father of the victim, Shankar More said, "We don't know what instigated Kadam. He suddenly came with his men and started alleging that there was some conspiracy happening in the booth. My son was not involved in all of this and was coming with food and yet the men assaulted him badly." The victim was severely beaten, suffering blows to the head, eyes, and back. "The accused and their supporters have not been arrested yet and we are in the process of arresting them," said Senior Inspector Audumber Patil from Koparkhairane police station said.

Meanwhile there were rumours that Kadam and his men visited the poll booth alleging there was cash distribution happening.