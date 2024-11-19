Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Yevla Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Yevla Constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra heads into the Vidhan Sabha elections this time after a tumultuous five years following the 2019 elections, the aftermath of which was marked by defections, more defections, and splits in major parties in the state.

Yevla (or Yeola) Assembly constituency is one of the fifteen constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in Nashik district. It is a part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, along with five other assembly constituencies, namely Chandwad Assembly constituency, Dindori, Kalvan, Nandgaon Assembly constituency, and Niphad Assembly constituency. Yevla is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In 2019, this constituency was won by the Nationalist Congress Party.

Yevla comes under the Nashik district of Maharashtra State. In 2019, Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 56525 votes.

Yevla Assembly constituency falls under the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare won from Dindori Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 113199 votes by defeating Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Historical Background of the Constituency

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the seat with a total of 126,237 votes. His closest competitor was Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar from the Shiv Sena (SHS), who secured 69,712 votes.

In the previous 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal also emerged victorious, receiving 112,787 votes. During this election, Sambhaji Pawar, representing the Shiv Sena, garnered 66,345 votes.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Yevla Constituency

Chhagan Bhujbal from the Nationalist Congress Party will be running from the Yevla Constituency, and Uday Sangle from the NCP-SP will be running against Bhujbal from the Yevla Constituency.