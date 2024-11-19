Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik West Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik West Constituency | FPJ

Nashik West Assembly Constituency is a prominent Vidhan Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, located in the western part of Nashik city. It is an important urban seat, with a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas that contribute significantly to the city’s economy. The constituency has seen growing urbanization in recent years, which has made it a key area for political contestation in the Nashik district.

In the 2019 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, Seema Hiray of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Nashik West seat. Her victory was part of a broader BJP surge across urban constituencies in Maharashtra, where the party continued to establish itself as a dominant political force in the state.

Demographics and Literacy Rate

Nashik West has a diverse population, with both younger and older residents contributing to its dynamic urban community. According to the 2011 Census, Nashik city has a high literacy rate, and Nashik West benefits from strong infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, and educational institutions. The constituency is one of the city’s well-developed regions, reflecting the urban growth that has shaped much of Nashik in recent years.

Historical Background of the Constituency

Nashik West has been a competitive constituency, with several political parties contesting for dominance. In the 2019 elections, Seema Hiray of BJP secured the seat, continuing the party’s stronghold in the urban areas of Nashik. This victory was part of a larger trend of BJP success in Maharashtra's urban constituencies in recent years.

Candidates Contesting from Nashik West

The 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will see an exciting contest in Nashik West:

Mahayuti Candidate: Seema Hiray, the incumbent BJP MLA, will be contesting for reelection. Hiray is aiming to retain her position, focusing on continuing the development work she has championed in Nashik West, especially in urban infrastructure and local welfare programs.

MVA Candidate: Sudhakar Budgujar from Shiv Sena (UBT) will be challenging Hiray. A strong political figure in Nashik, Budgujar aims to regain the Shiv Sena’s influence in the region and secure the seat for his party.

The battle between Seema Hiray of the BJP and Sudhakar Budgujar of Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to be fiercely contested. Both candidates represent influential parties in Maharashtra and will focus on addressing local issues such as urban development, education, and public services.