Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Dindori Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Dindori Constituency | FPJ

Dindoshi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies in Maharashtra, located in the western part of India. It is a part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes several other assembly segments such as Goregaon, Malad East, Malad West, and others.

In the 2019 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, the seat was won by Sunil Raut of the Shiv Sena. In contrast, during the 2014 elections, the seat was won by the same candidate, Sunil Raut, representing Shiv Sena.

Dindoshi is situated within the administrative boundaries of the Mumbai Suburban district, making it an important urban constituency in the city of Mumbai.

Demographics and Literacy Rate

According to the 2011 Census, Dindoshi has a diverse population, with a mixture of urban and suburban communities. The literacy rate in Dindoshi is relatively high, at around 87.45%. The male literacy rate is higher, at approximately 92.32%, while female literacy stands at 82.56%. The area is known for its dense population and vibrant urban culture.

121- Niphad constituency 2019 election result |

Historical Background of the Constituency

Dindoshi is a prominent assembly constituency in Mumbai, with a history of contestations mainly between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In the 2019 assembly elections, Sunil Raut of Shiv Sena secured the seat, continuing the party's stronghold in the region.

Dindoshi falls under the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, which has historically been a significant constituency for the political parties in Maharashtra.

Candidates Contesting from Dindoshi Constituency

In the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, Narhari Zirwal from the National Congress Party (NCP) will once again be contesting the Dindoshi seat, aiming to retain his position. He will face competition from candidate from the National Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, Sunita Charoskar.

Dindoshi continues to be an important and highly contested constituency in the Mumbai Suburban district, reflecting the dynamic political landscape of the region.