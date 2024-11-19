Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Chandwad Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Chandwad Constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra heads into the Vidhan Sabha elections this time after a tumultuous five years following the 2019 elections, the aftermath of which was marked by defections, more defections, and splits in major parties in the state.

Chandwad is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra state in western India. Chandwad is part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Dindori, Kalvan Assembly Constituency, Nandgaon, Niphad Assembly Constituency, and Yeola Assembly Constituency.

Chandwad is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in the Indian state of Maharashtra, located in the western part of the country. It is part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency and is situated in the Nashik district, approximately 250 kilometers away from Mumbai.

The town of Chandwad is known for its historical and cultural significance, featuring attractions such as the 11th-century Jain caves, the Renuka Devi Temple, the Chandreshwar Temple, and the Rangmahal. Additionally, it is home to the Rangmahal of Ahilyadevi Holkar.

The region is surrounded by hills, giving it the appearance of a hill station, and has a population of around 20,000. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Rahul Daulatrao Aher from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious from this constituency.

Historical Background of the Constituency

In 2019, Dr. Aher Rahul Daulatrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kotwal Shirishkumar Vasantrao of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 26537 votes. Chandvad Assembly constituency falls under the Dindori Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare won from Dindori Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 113199 votes by defeating Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Chandwad Constituency

Rahul Aher from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be running from the Chandwad Constituency, and Shirishkumar Kotwal from the INC will be running against Aher from the Chandwad Constituency.