 Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Delhi's DDU Marg Likely To Be Closed For Traffic Due To BJP & AAP Workers Gathering
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is likely to be closed due to an anticipated gathering of BJP and AAP workers ahead of Lok Sabha election results in Delhi.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: X | Aviinash Prabhakar

The Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid using the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, anticipating a gathering of the workers of the BJP and AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results.

The two parties have their national headquarters on the road near ITO.
“In view of expected gathering of supporters of various political parties at DDU Marg, traffic diversions, restrictions will be effective at Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO Chowk) and DDU Marg. Kindly follow the advisory,” the Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory said.

The advisory said the DDU road may be closed completely for traffic and advised commuters to use alternate Ranjeet Singh Marg, Minto Road, and JLN Marg.

The advisory said the party supporters are also advised to park their vehicles on Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Shanti Van and walk to the headquarters.

