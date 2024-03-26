 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big Setback For Congress As Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Joins BJP
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
PTI

In a big setback for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, its sitting MP from Punjab's Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Bittu joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Viond Tawde at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Bittu is a three time Congress MP. He had earlier represented the grand old party from the Anandpur Sahib seat.

Earlier this year, Bittu, urged the party leadership to take action against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu within a span of 10 days.

In an exclusive interview with a leading news organisation, Ravneet Bittu emphasised, "Either Sidhu or the party members have to be held accountable if we aim for Punjab Congress to set an example for the nation."

Congress leaders had been advocating for action against Sidhu for several weeks, following his organization of rallies without consulting the state unit. Bittu attributed the Congress's defeat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections to internal discord, stating, "I am completely certain of this."

Bittu has opposed the party's alliance with AAP, noting that party workers in Punjab had advised against contesting the elections together. "AAP has made various accusations and has misused governmental agencies and police against us (Congress)," remarked the Ludhiana MP. Subsequently, AAP announced its decision to contest independently in Punjab, vying for all 13 Lok Sabha seats.

Bittu is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Beant Singh who was killed in a terror attack at Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

